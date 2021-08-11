Spacious home 2 bedroom 1 bath Get it while you can. Huge 10x14 workshop! Active 55+ resort property.. Enjoy the beautiful affordable homes in this community; Clubhouse: Features 2 pools, library, billardroom, weight room, craft center, putting greens, pickleball and many more activities .Current resident will move out by 8/14/2021Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Lot rent $583.50 monthTrash/security $46.00 month
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $26,500
