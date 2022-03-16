 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $260,000

Beautifully maintained. This property features 2bd and a den, tile flooring, carpet inbedrooms/den, hickory cabinets, updated counter tops, SS appliances, over sized showerwith tile surround, dual pane windows, wood beam ceilings, A/C, Large fenced inbackyard with new trees. Laundry Room, single car garage plus so much more. WonderfulCentral location close to the U of A, and schools.Refrigerator, washer and drier to convey. Other furnishings may be purchased separately.

