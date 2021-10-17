 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $265,000

Enjoy spectacular panoramic mountain views from this totally remodeled 2 bedroom plus den private hideaway on almost two acres of elevated hillside land facing the Santa Catalina Mountains. Great new kitchen with granite counters, black slate appliances, tile back splash, nude cabinets, and extra cabinets/pantry area around the corner. Great private desert landscaped horse property. Upgraded with new torch-down roofing over 1'' foam board, new stucco siding over 1'' foam board, 1 year old hot tub/spa, 4 bay 36' X 18' metal carport, new 11' X 44' simulated wood aluminum pergola over 12' X 26' Trex front deck, 1 year old covered rear deck, and 1 year old 12' X 15' metal shed with concrete floor. Very large graded area for RVs, toys, gardening, horse area, etc.

