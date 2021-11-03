 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,000

Vintage 1938 two bedroom one bath fix up opportunity in desirable Blenman-Elm neighborhood! Enormous .23 acre lot, detached garage and one-car carport. Two fireplaces and Arizona Room for extra living space. Mature landscaping and North/South exposure. No HOA. CASH ONLY SALE. Don't miss the back half of the property. Location and potential are everything on this home! Hurry.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News