2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $269,000

Amazing opportunity to own this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property! Come inside to discover the spacious open floor with soothing palette & wood look tile floor. The immaculate kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinets with crown moulding recessed lighting, a pantry, and backyard access. Flexible den excellent for an office. The main bedroom boasts soft carpet, large closet, bountiful natural light, and an ensuite with dual sinks. The expansive backyard, with relaxing covered patio, is ideal for all your gatherings.

