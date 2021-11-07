Nicely sited end unit bordering common area and just steps from community pool, and tennis.Delightful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, convenient to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Udall Park, shopping, and dining.Two full porches to enjoy outdoors! Newly painted interior, new carpet, lots of tile floors,new roof. Two community pools.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $270,000
