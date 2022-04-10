 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $274,900

Spacious ground floor renovated corner unit condo with mountain views in the gated Catalina Foothills community of The Villas At Sabino Canyon. This charming Northern Tucson property features an open layout with an abundance of natural light, kitchen comes with Frigidaire stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, covered patio, roomy primary bedroom with walk-in closet and remodeled shower & dual flush toilet, Whirlpool washer / dryer remain with the condo, ceramic tile flooring everywhere but the bedrooms, views from multiple windows & entryway, Old Republic Home Warranty and a convenient location near shopping, restaurants, Catalina Foothills schools and Sabino Cayon Park. The Villas At Sabino Canyon include a heated pool & spa, exercise facility and well maintained grounds.

