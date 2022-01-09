 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

Look no further! This beautiful single-story nestled on a premium corner lot is the one. Welcoming interior boasts a spacious living room with built-in shelf, neutral palette, and cozy fireplace perfect for chilly AZ nights. The spotless kitchen offers ample wood cabinets w/crown moulding, stylish backsplash, sparkling SS appliances, a pantry, and granite counters. Trending barn-style door opens to the master bedroom showcasing plush carpet, vaulted ceilings, sizable closet, and pristine bathroom. Gather your loved ones in this backyard that comes w/a patio under mature trees and a built-in BBQ. Poly Pipes have been replaced!! Dip in the shimmering pool right across your residence in this fantastic Community! What are you waiting for? Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News