 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

BARRIO VIEJO GEM. Historic adobe, hidden behind a tall privacy wall. 2 beds with a roomy bath and a walk in shower. Open Living Room and Kitchen with one of a kind artistic built-in shelving, Double pane windows throughout. I1 zoning makes it an artist's haven. Create your dream metal shop or home business, complete with a large rolling gate and off street parking. A garden oasis surrounded by large native trees, cacti, creosote, and several citrus, with a private outdoor shower & bath. Rainwater harvesting and grey water features. Enjoy your outside workspace under a large ramada and deep, south-facing porch. Next to the Greenway bike path and blocks to Santa Cruz River Path - Walk, Bike, or Roll to 5 Points, Mercado, Downtown or South Tucson - you are in the middle of it all!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News