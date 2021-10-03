 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Active Adult living at it's finest in this spacious San Carlos model, great room floorplan featuring 2 bedrooms, a den, 2 full bathrooms and an extended 26' 2-car garage. Pay special attention to these builder upgrades: Full length expanded covered and screen enclosed patio, 2 bay windows, extended kitchen cabinets with pantry cabinetry, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, Tile throughout except Den which has engineered wood flooring. Additional features: wooden plantation shutters, solid core Alder doors & trim, laundry cabinets, extended 26' garage with cabinets and work station. Recent updating includes updated shower surrounds in both bathrooms. Washer/dryer/refrigerator all included

