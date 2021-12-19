 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $285,000

Take a look at this charming corner lot home w/2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Trending palette, bountiful natural light, vaulted ceilings, handsome wood-look floors, upgraded lighting, & built in media shelves. The dining area has a bay window. The stunning eat-in kitchen offers a plethora of wood cabinets, mosaic tile backsplash, granite counters, neutral tile flooring, pantry, & SS appliances. The main bedroom includes a private ensuite w/dual sinks. The backyard provides a relaxing patio, artificial turf, & lots of space to host your fun gatherings. Don't miss this great opportunity! Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News