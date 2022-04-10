2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,000

Range Pricing: $289,000 - $309,000. Owner/Agent. Beautifully renovated central charmer!! This lovely home combines the best of both worlds solid block construction with all the modern upgrades of today's newest homes. Inside you will find new energy efficient dual pane windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new hand trowel plastered walls with fresh paint, brand new kitchen with beautiful butcher block counters, new cabinets, counter to ceiling designer tile backsplash and new appliances! Amazing redesigned bathroom with floor to ceiling subway tile wall and subway tile bath and shower surround, new vanity and lighting complete the custom look. Call this place home with two ample sized bedrooms with new lighting and ceiling fans.