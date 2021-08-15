This Charming Home Features 2 Bedrooms and a Den, Great Room with Dining Area, 12 ft High Wood Beam Ceiling and Gas Fireplace. Galley Kitchen with Pass-thru to Great Room. Stained Concrete Floors and Carpet in Bedrooms and Den. Interior Freshly Painted with Two-tone Paint. Large Covered Patio. Located in the Center of Civano within Walking Distance to Community Amenities including the Community Garden, Neighborhood Center, Nursery, Pools, Tennis Court, Playground, and More. Award Winning Vail School District
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $289,900
