Classic 1929 Old Pueblo home with historic charm. Open living space - Family room is spacious with a wood burning fireplace. Off kitchen dining area with french doors. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom with lots of storage space PLUS walk-in closets. Washer and dryer included! Roof repaired and recoated with warranty. New Interior Paint. Back yard has a 4+ covered carport spaces with a workshop. Additional 3+ off street parking spaces in driveway. This home is close to all conveniences including a short distance to the Uof A campus, Banner Hospital & 3 main routes to Uof A campus & I-10 access.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000
