TWO YEARS NEW! This light & bright, 2020 contemporary home has an open, energy-efficient floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, ship plank tile, neutral colors and two-tone paint. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of espresso cabinets with accent lighting, quartz counter tops, breakfast bar and an island sink. This efficient design is perfect for roommates, with a bedroom and bath on each end and the kitchen, living, and dining in the middle. The private yard is surrounded by a maintenance-free metal fence and the 2-car garage will keep your vehicles like new. It's rare to find a home this NEW and well cared for with plantation shutters, WiFi garage door, soft water loop, and all appliances included! You'll LOVE the neighborhood park, walking paths, and little free library. Don't miss out!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000
