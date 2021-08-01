 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $295,000

Enjoy Catalina Mountain views in highly desirable Foothills Tierra Serena neighborhood.Lovely 2 BR/2BA, townhome features Beehive fireplace, spacious kitchen, updated lightfixtures and ceiling fans, New Roof 7/2021, large owner's suite with walk-in closet, ceramic tile thruout, NO Carpet. Shaded & enclosed patio with additional storage room. Cul De Sac location, a variety of fruit trees andbacking to common area make this home a private retreat. Community features pool, spa, tennis court & rec center.Close to shopping, fine dining, hiking and so much more. HOA covers water, roof,garbage and exterior maintenance.

