2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000

FULLY FURNISHED, Super Charming Home in Gated/Guarded Omni Tucson National Estates! Immaculate 2BR/2BA, Den, Modern Overstuffed Furnishings, 2 Fireplaces one in the Living Room and one in the Master Bedroom, Flat Screen TV's, DVD, VCR, Stereo, Electric Roller Blinds, Double Car Garage, Mountain Views! BEDS: King/King/Queen Sofa Sleeper Peak rate (Dec-Apr) is $3000 /mo. with $200 utility allowance. . COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

