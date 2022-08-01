2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000

Fabulous 2bdr/2ba fully furnished home in NW Tucson!Gated courtyard entrance, relax and enjoy a soak in your patio hot tub or morning coffee on your covered patio.Living room w/fireplace, dining room w/bench seating, SW style kitchen w/custom tile work.Main bath has walk-in shower and dual vanity, guest bath has tub/shower combo.Tenant will receive a $200.00 per month credit towards services/utilities included during peak season (Dec-Apr). COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.