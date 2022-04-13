 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000

Fabulous 2bdr/2ba fully furnished home in NW Tucson!Gated courtyard entrance, relax and enjoy a soak in your patio hot tub or morning coffee on your covered patio.Living room w/fireplace, dining room w/bench seating, SW style kitchen w/custom tile work.Main bath has walk-in shower and dual vanity, guest bath has tub/shower combo.Tenant will receive a $200.00 per month credit towards services/utilities included during peak season (Dec-Apr). COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News