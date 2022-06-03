2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,100

Gorgeous new home in Ventana Country Club overlooking the first green of architect Tom Fazio's mountain course. Stunning mountain views from the spacious patio. Beautiful designer upgrades throughout, including a custom kitchen. Inviting great room opens up to the patio. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on chilly evenings. Primary bedroom offers a walk-in shower, large closet, dual sinks and direct access to the patio. If you join the membership, you will have access to 2 heated community pools & spas located across the street from the house. Washer/Dryer. Gated community. Seasonal rates range from $3100 - $5600 per month. Call Nicolette for rates & availability 520-395-7202