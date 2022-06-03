 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,100

  Updated

Gorgeous new home in Ventana Country Club overlooking the first green of architect Tom Fazio's mountain course. Stunning mountain views from the spacious patio. Beautiful designer upgrades throughout, including a custom kitchen. Inviting great room opens up to the patio. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on chilly evenings. Primary bedroom offers a walk-in shower, large closet, dual sinks and direct access to the patio. If you join the membership, you will have access to 2 heated community pools & spas located across the street from the house. Washer/Dryer. Gated community. Seasonal rates range from $3100 - $5600 per month. Call Nicolette for rates & availability 520-395-7202

