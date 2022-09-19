FULLY FURNISHED - absolutely stunning 2 bed/ 2.5 bath + den loft home in the heart of Tucson. This revitalized portion of Downtown Tucson puts you right in the mix of the Mercado District within walking distance to shopping, dining, and the Modern Streetcar transit system! Impeccably furnished with designer touches and modern upgrades makes this stunner a must see! Garage is shared with guest house apartment located above garage. Gorgeous back courtyard is for main house use only but you might give a wave to your neighbor making their way to the upstairs apartment. BEDS: King, Queen, Single pull out in den.$4,000 is peak price (Dec-Apr) and includes expanded basic cable/internet with $200/mo. credit toward remaining utilities. Off season rate $3,200 utilities & services paid by tenant.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,200
