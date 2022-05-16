FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2BR/2BA + den in desirable Fairfield Rancho Vistoso! Located on the 3rd green with serene views of 2 mountain ranges. Upgraded with Travertine floors complimented by wood floors in den & bedroom. Gas cooktop in the open kitchen. 2-say fireplace in great room/master. Automatice rolling screens, wraparound covered patio. North facing rear yard with self-cleaning pool, spa, firepit and built in BBQ. Peak season (Dec - Apr) monthly rent $4,500 includes up to $200.00 in utilities/services combined monthly during peak months. 3 month minimum lease
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
The inverted pyramid building in midtown Tucson was designed by a local architect in the 1970s.
For Star subscribers: For years, Linda Ronstadt railed against the razing of the barrio to make way for the Tucson Convention Center. Now her name is part of it.
For Star subscribers: St. Demetrios Church will use the proceeds to build a new church and event center. The annual Greek Fest is off until they find a new home.
The most common problems at Tucson-area hospitals include patient falls or injuries, poor communication at the time of discharge, infections after surgery, and inadequate communication from doctors and nurses to patients.
For Star subscribers: Built in 1907, a historic Tucson duplex that has sat vacant for years has been renovated and will soon house a restaurant and candle shop.
Tucsonan Gary Dykman built a 190-foot-long roller coaster in his yard for his three grandchildren to enjoy when they visit. He built the coaster five years ago, but recently went viral with a post on Facebook.
For Star subscribers: Upgrade delays jeopardize the A-10 ground-attack jet fleet, a major mission at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, documents show.
Arizona State's leading scorer, Jade Loville, announced Tuesday night that she would be transferring to the UA.
A man was arrested in a hit-and-run that left a 52-year-old pedestrian dead Friday morning in the Tucson area.
More than 700 records related to the audit of the 2020 election ordered by Senate President Karen Fann are in question.