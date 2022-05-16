2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,200

FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2BR/2BA + den in desirable Fairfield Rancho Vistoso! Located on the 3rd green with serene views of 2 mountain ranges. Upgraded with Travertine floors complimented by wood floors in den & bedroom. Gas cooktop in the open kitchen. 2-say fireplace in great room/master. Automatice rolling screens, wraparound covered patio. North facing rear yard with self-cleaning pool, spa, firepit and built in BBQ. Peak season (Dec - Apr) monthly rent $4,500 includes up to $200.00 in utilities/services combined monthly during peak months. 3 month minimum lease