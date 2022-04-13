 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,400

FULLY FURNISHED: Gorgeous Ground Unit in Rancho Vistoso Golf Casitas! Spacious 1487 sq ft, 2br/2ba +Den Split Floor Plan with Open Great Room! Walk from Covered Patio to Community Pool for Winter Activity! Single car garage! Minutes to shopping, restaurant, hospital and more! Walking/cycling path with natural desert and wildlife viewing. King/Two Twins and Sofa sleeper in Den.$1950 REFLECTS OFF SEASON RATE which is May-September. Oct & Nov. $2800/mo., (tenant pays utilities)Dec-Apr IS PEAK RATE $3400.00 with $200 utility credit.

