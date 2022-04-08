 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,400

Buckingham Palace! Live like royalty for the winter in this fully furnished 2BR + den Crescent model in sought after 45+ Sun City Vistoso. Beautiful back yard, lush landscaping, fruit trees and amazing mountain views. The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas and features granite counter tops, knotty alder cabinets and clerestory windows to let in lots of light. Other highlights of the home include skylights, ceiling fans, large closets, white wood blinds, carpet, ceramic tile, extended brick patio, BBQ and large two car garage. $3400.00/mo. PEAK RATE (Dec-Apr) includes cable/internet with tenant receiving $200/mo. credit toward remaining utilities. Contact office for off peak rate info. Beds: 2 KINGS!

