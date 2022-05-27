 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,800

  • Updated

Welcome to our modern urban flat. This 1,301 SQFT unit is large enough to sleep 6 with luxurious furniture, lighting fixtures, and amenities.- Minutes from theaters, restaurants, nightlife, and everything else downtown has to offer- On the Tucson Streetcar path for easy access including the U of A.- Fully Stocked Kitchen- Large Balcony with Amazing Views- 75'' 4K Samsung TV- Washer and Dryer In Unit- Luxury Memory Foam Mattresses / Premium Linens- Self Check-In- 2 Parking Garage Passes

