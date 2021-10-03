 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Panoramic backyard views of the majestic Catalina Mountains on 1.1 acre hilltop lot. End of road - no traffic. Quiet with brilliant skies and views . Flooring is new carpet and 20'' natural sand colored ceramic tile. Maple(?) cabinets, 3 patios, 2 patio doors, mature vegetation, separate 2 car garage (20X20 with 14' wide door). Separate small workshop or storage building North of the home. NO HOA. Insulated glass. Newer Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. 4 ceiling fans. See Home Facts from Owner in Documents. Ideal, quiet retreat at the end of a long driveway. Mature flowering trees and plants include a prolific Lemon tree and Pomegranate bush. Breathtaking views of the sky and Milky Way at night. Hiking (nature) trails on property and a drip system (front, back and side yards

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News