Panoramic backyard views of the majestic Catalina Mountains on 1.1 acre hilltop lot. End of road - no traffic. Quiet with brilliant skies and views . Flooring is new carpet and 20'' natural sand colored ceramic tile. Maple(?) cabinets, 3 patios, 2 patio doors, mature vegetation, separate 2 car garage (20X20 with 14' wide door). Separate small workshop or storage building North of the home. NO HOA. Insulated glass. Newer Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. 4 ceiling fans. See Home Facts from Owner in Documents. Ideal, quiet retreat at the end of a long driveway. Mature flowering trees and plants include a prolific Lemon tree and Pomegranate bush. Breathtaking views of the sky and Milky Way at night. Hiking (nature) trails on property and a drip system (front, back and side yards
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000
