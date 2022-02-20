 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Welcome home to your unique 1938's classic brick bungalow home. Your new home offers the charm of the past with many updated features. Open floorplan w glass block and low-E windows, new skylights provide amble lighting through out the home. Beautiful wood and Mexican tile flooring, new stainless steel appliances, New Train HVAC, wood burning fireplace and laundry room. Large yard with covered patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. One car garage and 2 car carport towards the back of the house. Close to The University of Arizona, Banner Medical Center, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, bike path and more.

