2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $305,000

Incredible open concept w/ 18'' ceramic tile flooring on the east side w/ NO HOA. Kitchen features granite countertops, custom wood cabinets. Additional bathroom features granite countertops with a shower and tub w/tile surround w/custom wood cabinets. Master bathroom features ceramic tile flooring w/ custom wood cabinets, jetted tub, walk-in shower. Gorgeous Arizona room that is not included in the square footage that leads into a patio with a built-in gas BBQ w/ utility sink. Backyard features spacious driveway that fits 5+ cars w/ RV gate. Backyard boasts Oversized shed in the backyard that has electrical w/ water line and plumbing line adjacent to the storage shed which can easily be converted to guest house or garage. Home is walking distance from hospital, shopping, fitness and more!

