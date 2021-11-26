 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Newly constructed home by Pepper Viner in 2020. Located in highly desired urban community Camino Modern, on a premium end lot. Evolve model, single story with split 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms floorplan. Spacious kitchen with large island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. Sizable bedrooms, master has 2 walk-in closets, a dual vanity, and tiled shower. Finished 2 car garage with wifi garage door opener. Smart home technology: Nest learning thermostat and video doorbell. High energy efficiency home, constructed with house wrap, Low-E windows, R-19 wall insulation, and open cell spray foam in the ceiling. Aquakleen reverse osmosis drinking water system. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.

