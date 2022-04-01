2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

This STUNNING ''ONE YEAR NEW'' contemporary home is waiting for you! - Located in the unique community of Camino Modern this ''Contempo'' floorplan is sure to impress you with its OPEN LAYOUT downstairs and its 2 PRIVATE ENSUITES and den upstairs. You'll love the beautifully appointed & elegant kitchen featuring a large island, an abundance of cabinets and countertop space accented with a glass tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an undermount sink. There's a powder room downstairs and plenty of storage/pantry space. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs with carpeting upstairs except for the bathrooms and laundry area. All appliances convey. You'll enjoy living in this community with its modern architectural style and its convenient location. COME TAKE A LOOK & FALL IN LOVE!