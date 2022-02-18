 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

TWO YEARS NEW! This light & bright, 2020 contemporary home has an open, energy-efficient floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, ship plank tile, neutral colors and two-tone paint. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of espresso cabinets with accent lighting, quartz counter tops, breakfast bar and an island sink. This efficient design is perfect for roommates, with a bedroom and bath on each end and the kitchen, living, and dining in the middle. The private yard is surrounded by a maintenance-free metal fence and the 2-car garage will keep your vehicles like new. It's rare to find a home this NEW and well cared for with plantation shutters, WiFi garage door, soft water loop, and all appliances included! You'll LOVE the neighborhood park, walking paths, and little free library. Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News