2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Beautifully Maintained Home in Highly Desirable, Quiet Community of Centrepark. Peaceful Gated Courtyard Guides you in to this Stunning Sante Fe Home with Upgraded Wood Plank Tile Throughout and 12' Ceilings w/ Exposed Wood Beam Ceiling in Great Room. This Bright and Open Split Floor Plan Features a Den, Perfect for Office Space, Art Studio or Convert to a 3rd Bedroom. Large Owner's Suite w/ Sitting Area, Walk-In Closet and Walk-In Shower. Oversized Sliding Glass Door Opens to Your Own Tranquil Retreat w/ Covered Patio, Extended Flagstone and a Lemon Tree! This Home Features a Whole Home Water Filtration System, Solar and Lots of Shelving and Niches Throughout! Easy Access to The Loop!

