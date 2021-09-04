 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Charming and efficient Bungalow located in Central Tucson is a true gem. Newly remodeled and modernized with an owned 8 kw solar system, electric vehicle power station, and 1,000 gal cistern fed by new gutters. Adorned with easy to maintain concrete overlay floors, expanded master w/ walk-in closest, and gorgeous bathroom with tile shower. As well as, new appliances and fully rebuilt HVAC system. Your completely fenced R-2 lot on a beautiful .39 acres offers you space and options to expand. You don't want to miss this opportunity, and it won't last long.

