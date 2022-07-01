2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $330,000

This 2 year single-story home features an open concept floor plan that includes a great room that offers access to a covered back patio, A Fun Outside Kitchen Bar with Gas Grill and a Mini fridge with Bluetooth patio speakers, The Garden has water drip system, You'll also find tile flooring throughout the great room, dining space and kitchen and carpeting in the bedrooms. A cozy modern electric fireplace insert in the living room The modern kitchen offers upgraded kitchen cabinets with Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. This is a Smart home gadget ready.