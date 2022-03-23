 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Charming brick bungelow with security-screened front porch and shade trees, front and rear. Interior features dual pane low E windows, bamboo floors, wood-burning fireplace, just-delivered refrigerator/stove/dishwasher, oak cabinets, executive height counters in kitchen and bath, solar tubes and mountain view. One end of the Arizona room is partially finished with a utility sink and washer and is plumbed for a toilet, making it ideal for a second bath addition. Make the outdoors your own - One car garage was recently an art studio with a standard door entry, but you can convert it back to a garage. Carport and bike shed too. Additional outbuilding with power for workshop or playhouse. So close to UA and Banner!

