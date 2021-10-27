 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,000

Gorgeous 1905 mud adobe home right off of 4th Ave. on 5th Street. Street car stop just a few steps away along with many restaurants and shops. Two permitted parking spaces, walk to the U of A, downtown in just a few minutes. Registered with the national historic registrar, this means you pay less in taxes! Original wood floors are amazing. Updated triple pain glass windows, Updated electrical and AC, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Other features include California closest, and an extra insulated roof for lower energy bills. Come see this one of a kind down town gem!

