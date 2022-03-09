Recently remodeled 2bd/1ba- The Property for sale is a 1980 12x56 mobile homeIt currently is on lot 10 which is not part of the sale. The Buyer shall rent the lot from the land owner, ABCD Park Investors, LLCpursuant to the lot lease agreement. Buyer shall also be subject to the mobile home park rules and regulations. Shared Water, Trash and Sewer. Buyer will be charged for their allocated share on a monthly basis.**Seller may consider rent to own**
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $35,000
