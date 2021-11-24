 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Charming Bungalow in Feldmans Historic District with loads of character. Vintage touches include a lovely kitchen, wood doors and windows, and beautiful wood floors. The main home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, in addition to a studio guest house. The primary suite has an extra space that makes a nice office or reading nook. Off street parking available behind a garage door. The lot is extra deep with a rolling gate in the alley for RV storage. Property is located in Feldmans Historic District which may allow for reduced property taxes. Close to UA, Pima Downtown Campus, Downtown, 4th Ave, and Starbucks just across the street. Easy access to I-10.

