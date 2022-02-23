 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

1939 historic Blenman home! 2 bed/1 bath. Large sunroom with a ton of north facing windows. Beamed ceilings, fireplace, wall niches, french doors and wood floors are all original. This home has so much charm. Walled front patio. Extensive vegetation. This home is a gem in the rough! Estate sale. No clue or spds. Cash only because pool is empty. Sold in as is condition.

