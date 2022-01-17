 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Views, Views, & more Views! Breathtaking 360 Degree Mountain Views of 5 Mountain Ranges from this Hilltop Home. City Views are spectacular at night. Take a step back in time in this Unique and Charming 2 Bed 2 bath Home on 3.8 acres. Home Features Stunning Rustic Wood Beams & natural flooring throughout! Private location convenient to I-10 & Downtown. No HOA! (no photos of master BA & BR) Seller would prefer to sell 2705 & 2715 together (Almost 12 Acres & 2 homes, but not required. Seller related to Listing Agent.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News