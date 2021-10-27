 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

Truly amazing 1920's Bungalow style home with tasteful modern updates, In Dunbar Springs. Rebuilt with all new amenity's. sewer lines, water lines, electrical wiring, insulation, Windows, roofing, interior framing, hvac, duct work and that's just the stuff you don't see. This home features a open floor plan with lots of natural light, beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite tops and 36'' upper cabinets with soft close and stainless steel appliances. Freshly remodeled bathrooms with new plumbing fixtures, tile shower surrounds, lighting and accessory fixtures, granite counter tops in the master. The craftsmanship and attention to detail well surpass any remodel you can find. Permits are finalized!! Come make this house your home. Agent is part of investment team.

