2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

Cozy bungalow style home located on a convenient corner lot in the desirable Barrio Viejo (''Old Town''), one of Tucson's oldest historic neighborhoods. This home boasts beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new tile floors and new carpet throughout and much more! Basement bonus room which can be used as a ''man cave'' or storage room. Spacious secure backyard with carport. Easy access to Interstate 10, close to U of A, and world-famous gem show. Located four blocks from downtown with views of ''A'' mountain and Tumamoc Hill from your front porch. Enjoy this perfect location!

