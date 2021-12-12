 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000

Inside and Out this Dorado Townhome is magical and dreamlike! So comfy w 2 bedrooms and a den/office/media room on one side of the home. The kitchen and dining area adjacent to to a generous great room all open out onto an outside living space making entertaining easy, living a breeze! You will be amazed at the beauty and sweeping views from this townhome. Entertain, relax and enjoy the days and evenings on an extraordinary deep back patio that covers the full length of the home. This east facing porch is deep and shady thruout the day and can be accessed from the living area, kitchen and primary bedroom. The patio garden then opens out onto the expansive green of the golf course and all the way to magnificent views of the Catalina and Rincon mountains.

