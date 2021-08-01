 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,900

Charming Townhouse located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a very desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. Walking distance to Catalina Foothills High School. Very close to shopping, restaurants, highking. The unit has a two car garage, fireplace, low maintenance and private backyard, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, extra guests parking in front of unit and more. Reasonably low ($100/month) HOA fees which includes garbage collection, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, front yard and road maintenance. Listing Agent is Related to Sellers.

