Welcome home to Jefferson Park Historic Neighborhood with all the benefits of historic designation. Coved Ceilings, combination of solid oak and saltillo floors throughout. Bi-level entry way and living room with lovely fireplace, track lighting and display shelves. Kitchen has oak cabinets, tile counters, open on two sides, perfect for entertaining with breakfast bar, small dining area in between. 3rd small bedroom could be a great home office. Unique in Tucson this home has a small basement perfect for storage or maybe a hobby room? Outside fully fenced yard, studio/laundry converted from an old one car garage. A Lovely university home with southwest ambiance, quality, convenience to campbell corridor, mountain avenue, multi use paths, downtown, UA, more!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000
