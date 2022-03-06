 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Charming mid-century home brimming with pride of ownership! Impeccably maintained and tastefully renovated for owner by interior designer, and carefully maintained as a smoke-free, pet-free home. Soft-hued wall/floor colors create a soothing & pleasant ambience.French doors & windows across entire back of home provide an abundance of natural light & airiness as well as access from the living room & primary bedroom to backyard patio. Well-designed, light-filled kitchen with white & glass front cabinets, pot racks, gas range, 2022 dishwasher & disposal. Dining area flows into large living room with gas fireplace & mid-century modern floating cabinets. Spacious front yard with inviting private brick courtyard. Large patio, covered ramada & huge storage shed in private north facing backyard.

