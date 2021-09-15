This newly renovated home features, all new plumbing and electric, dual paned windows with white 2"" faux wood blinds throughout, upgraded shaker cabinets stainless steel kitchen sink, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove. New bathroom shaker vanities, medicine cabinets and decorative mirrors. Guest bath is a full bath with a bath tub and the master bath has a walk in shower. Set in the resort Terra Vista 55+ commuity with the following amenities, heated pool, shuffleboard, Bocci ball, horseshoe pits, upcoming outdoor kitchen and firepits with seating all around. New sales center.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $39,900
