2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000

Be the proud owner of this charming home in Placita del Oro of Oro Valley! Discover an impressive living/dining area, wood & tile floor, & a cozy fireplace. Kitchen showcases plenty of counter space, Stainless Steal appliances, tile floor, lots of cabinets & center island w/ breakfast bar. Kitchen opens up to the family rm. Perfectly sized family room w/ ample wood shelves, ideal for entertaining! Lots of recessed lighting. Bonus Room which could be the 3rd bedroom. Large master bedroom boasts back patio access, full ensuite w/ dual sinks & a walk-in closet. Enjoy privacy of backyard w/covered patio & shade screen, relaxing shade tree. See delightful mountain views all around! House sits at end of culdesac. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, golf, bike & walking trails.

