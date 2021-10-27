 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $390,000

For Downtown living and working it doesn't get any better than this. Located within the historic ArmoryPark, one block south of the Temple of Music and Art, and zoned HC3, this turn of the century adobe hasso many possibilities! Originally built as three Sonoran shotgun units, when indoor plumbing wasintegrated it converted to a duplex. 25 E 15 th at 574 sqft was a very popular Airbnb listing for years andis currently rented under lease. 23 E. 15 th at 721 sq. ft. is an expiring lease. Connecting the two sides fora single family residence, living on one side with an attached business space, living on one side andrenting the other side to nearly live mortgage free are all options, you choose!

