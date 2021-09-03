#LC625437000 LOT 102 New Miramonte Altura home in active 55+ community. Popular Bigelow 1550sf Plan. One-story, energy efficient with open Great Room, split 2-bedroom with Den. Kitchen with large Island, granite countertops. Floor tile throughout. Two-car attached garage. Amazing location in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains and nearby Saguaro National Park East. Altura/Academy Village amenities include beautiful pool/spa, tennis court, pickle ball, walking trails, fitness classes, dog park and so much more. Call for private tour of amenities. NOTE: Arizona Senior Academy dues of $75/month are in addition to the HOA dues. Taxes are for land only.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $395,321
